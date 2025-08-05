WPP signs MoU with IICT to support India’s media and entertainment sector

New Delhi: WPP has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT), a government-supported academic institute under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

As part of the agreement, WPP and IICT will collaborate on curriculum development, faculty engagement, mentorship for IICT’s start-up incubator, joint research, and support for campus technology infrastructure. The partnership also includes outreach and promotional activities.

WPP becomes the agency group to enter into a formal collaboration of this scale with IICT, joining a list of technology firms such as Google, Meta, Microsoft, JioStar, Nvidia and Adobe that have also partnered with the institution in support of India’s creator economy.

CVL Srinivas, WPP’s Country Manager for India, said, “We are incredibly proud to partner with the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies. This collaboration is a testament to WPP’s deep commitment to nurturing talent and driving innovation in India’s dynamic media and entertainment sector.

By combining IICT’s academic rigour with WPP’s global industry leadership, we aim to equip the next generation of creative professionals with the skills and insights needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving technological landscape. This initiative aligns perfectly with the Government of India's vision for a robust digital economy and its focus on skill development in cutting-edge creative technologies.”

Ashish Kulkarni, Board Member of IICT, added, "We are excited about the partnership with WPP as it will bring the best in creative, technology and media together which will help us make our institute top-notch and at par with IITs and IIMs. The wide range of wisdom, relationships and experience that WPP brings with them will help in joint research projects and accelerated programs that are futuristic and market ready.”

The MoU follows the formal inauguration of IICT by Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, Honourable Minister for Railways, Information and Broadcasting, and Electronics and IT, and Shri Devendra Fadnavis, Honourable Chief Minister of Maharashtra, at the newly launched IICT-NFDC campus in Mumbai.