WPP becomes Heineken’s global shopper marketing and commerce partner

New Delhi: WPP has announced that it has been selected by Heineken as its global shopper marketing and commerce partner for the Heineken brand portfolio, including Heineken, Heineken 0.0, and Heineken Silver.

The remit encompasses the global development of below-the-line marketing activities, with a focus on creating differentiated brand experiences across key touchpoints.

The WPP team, led by VML Amsterdam, will leverage WPP Open, the company's AI-powered operating system for marketing transformation, to deliver creative end-to-end brand experience and commerce solutions.

This includes working with the global Heineken team on enhancing creative in-store and in-bar brand presence, retail activations, and e-commerce strategies to drive sales and optimise the consumer journey.

Additionally, the team will focus on developing integrated shopper experiences around key sponsorships, including Formula 1, the UEFA Champions League, and live music events.

The WPP team will operate from WPP's Amsterdam Campus and will collaborate closely with the global Heineken team to drive activations in Heineken’s key markets across the globe.

Rutger van der Stegen, Global Head, BTL Heineken Brand, said, “We were impressed by WPP's deep capabilities in shopper marketing, including their ability to drive higher efficiencies through WPP Open, underpinned by advanced AI. In addition, WPP’s creativity and deep understanding of the Heineken brand makes them the right partner to increase the impact of shopper touchpoints in our marketing mix, strengthening connections with consumers and drive sustainable growth.”

Rogier Leliveld, Chief Client Officer, WPP, Netherlands and WPP Global Client Lead, Heineken, said, “We could not be prouder to expand our partnership with Heineken and leverage WPP Open's AI capabilities to create world-class experiences for its brands. Commerce and shopper experience are such important drivers of brand power and sales in this category, which makes this opportunity even more exciting. It also allows us to build on our longstanding brand strategy and design partnership with Heineken. With the added excitement of UEFA Champions League and F1, the potential of this partnership is tremendous.”