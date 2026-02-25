New Delhi: WPP and Adobe have announced an expansion of their global partnership, introducing integrated solutions designed to incorporate agentic AI into marketing operations for brands.

The collaboration brings together Adobe’s AI, content platforms and data orchestration capabilities with WPP’s strategic, creative and transformation services. It will also integrate Adobe Firefly Foundry into WPP’s agentic marketing platform, WPP Open, positioning the offering as a connected and privacy-conscious marketing system.

The companies said the expanded partnership responds to the increasing pressure on marketing teams to produce content across multiple channels while maintaining personalisation and brand consistency. Many organisations continue to operate with fragmented tools and workflows, limiting their ability to scale effectively.

Under the new arrangement, the companies will deliver integrated solutions covering planning, creation, production and activation of creative and media assets, supported by AI agents. Brands will have access to agentic AI workflows and orchestration capabilities from both organisations. Adobe’s agents will support content creation and adaptation, while WPP’s agents will focus on media optimisation and activation across channels.

Adobe Firefly Foundry, which enables the development of generative AI models trained on a client’s intellectual property for commercial use, will be embedded within WPP Open to support brand-aligned content creation from the outset.

In addition to technology integration, WPP and Adobe plan to train and deploy creative AI engineers over the coming years to support implementation and adoption among clients. The initiative is positioned as part of a broader effort to equip marketing teams to work with AI and agentic technologies.

Stephan Pretorius, Chief Technology Officer, WPP, said, "For years, we've watched brilliant creative ideas get stuck in production queues, buried under versioning and approvals and media plans. That era is over. With Adobe, we're shattering the barriers between ideation and impact, building agentic content systems that handle the complexity so human creativity can soar. This is what it looks like when two companies with creativity at their core harness the power of AI so that brands can drive growth."

Anil Chakravarthy, President, Customer Experience Orchestration Business, Adobe, said, "Marketing and creative teams today understand the high bar consumers have set for personalisation, which requires fresh and engaging content that is tailored for every interaction and delivered intuitively across channels. Bringing together capabilities across Adobe and WPP provides a seamless way for brands to address this challenge, activating AI agents to drive customer experience orchestration and unlock personalisation at scale.”