Winzo vs CreativeLand: Delhi HC allows Winzo to continue using “Jeeto Har DinZo” tagline

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has dismissed a plea by CreativeLand Advertising seeking to restrain gaming platform Winzo from using the tagline “Jeeto Har DinZo” in its promotional campaigns.

However, the court upheld an arbitrator’s earlier direction requiring Winzo to furnish a bank guarantee of Rs 50 lakhs to safeguard CreativeLand’s interests pending any future resolution. The court also noted that CreativeLand remains free to challenge the tagline’s registration by filing an application with trademark authorities.

“The present appeal is dismissed, along with the pending applications, if any. It is open for the Appellant to contest the registration of the tagline ‘Jeeto Har DinZo’ by filing an appropriate application before the trademark authorities,” the court stated in its March 18 order.

CreativeLand had argued that Winzo’s use of the tagline violated a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) signed between the two parties in November 2024. The agency claimed that “Jeeto Har DinZo” — translating to “Win Every Day” with an added playful twist — was its original creation, developed as part of a brand campaign, and that Winzo had used it without authorisation. The agency sought an injunction to halt Winzo’s use of the phrase, alleging a breach of trust and IP rights.

Winzo, however, countered these claims, asserting that the tagline was not exclusively CreativeLand’s brainchild. The gaming company argued that “Jeeto Har Din” is a common phrase in the gaming industry and vernacular language, widely associated with winning and success. Winzo further stated that the tagline evolved from its own internal brand strategy and industry insights, not solely from CreativeLand’s input.