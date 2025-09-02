Will India’s ‘Swadeshi Pitch’ by homegrown brands resonate amid US tariffs?

New Delhi: With Washington slapping a steep 50% tariff on Indian exports, homegrown brands are seizing the moment to sharpen their Swadeshi pitch and ride the wave of patriotic sentiment. Companies such as Amul, Dabur and boAt are leaning into the government’s “Vocal for Local” call, using campaigns that blend humour with national pride.

Amul has rolled out its trademark quirky creatives with lines like “Swadeshi Swad” and “Made in India...iski tariff karo,” turning trade tensions into a moment-marketing opportunity.

Dabur has launched a campaign under the banner “Made in India for Indians,” urging buyers to make “The Swadeshi Choice.”

On Independence Day, boAt unveiled its “Rock In India” campaign, mixing satire and swagger to highlight its local manufacturing push and counter social media criticism with a patriotic tone.

Advertising experts say such messaging tends to strike a chord in smaller towns and non-metro markets, where nationalist pride often influences consumer behaviour. For many brands, the Swadeshi plank is becoming less about pushing products and more about positioning themselves within a larger cultural and political movement.

The new US tariffs, described by analysts as a de facto trade embargo, could wipe out as much as 70% of export revenues from sectors such as textiles, gems, leather and chemicals. The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has urged the government to cushion the blow by cutting GST, lowering interest rates and accelerating structural reforms. Meanwhile, more than 50,000 small exporters are scrambling to diversify into Europe, Africa and Asia to offset the losses.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has doubled down on his Atmanirbhar Bharat message, calling on citizens to “celebrate festivals with Swadeshi spirit” and stressing that “money may be someone else’s, but the sweat is ours.”

Adding to the chorus, yoga guru Baba Ramdev has urged Indians to boycott U.S. giants such as Pepsi, McDonald’s and KFC, pitching the trade standoff as a chance to reclaim economic self-reliance. The Swadeshi Jagran Manch has also stepped up its Make in India campaign, urging people to buy local products over imports.

The real test for India’s Swadeshi pitch lies in whether it can move beyond emotional appeal to lasting impact. While patriotic messaging may spark short-term enthusiasm, analysts note that consumer choices are ultimately driven by price and quality. At the policy level, the government is exploring measures such as diversifying exports across 40 countries, extending credit lines and offering GST relief to cushion the tariff shock. But with duties affecting nearly 55% of India’s export basket, the challenge is not only about rallying national pride; it is also about protecting jobs and livelihoods.

Experts caution that for “Swadeshi” to become more than a slogan, Indian manufacturers must prove they can consistently deliver affordable, high-quality products.

Despite the external headwinds, consumer confidence at home remains surprisingly resilient. Low inflation, steady employment and rising disposable incomes are expected to keep household spending buoyant, though economists caution that GDP growth could still take a 70–80 basis points hit.