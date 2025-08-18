What should marketers throw out and double down on? Schneider Electric’s Rajat Abbi answers

New Delhi: BestMediaInfo.com has launched its brand-new podcast series, which is far from being just another casual video call or phone recording. The series is designed as a premium platform where India’s top CXOs open up about the future of business, marketing, and leadership.

The debut episode features Rajat Abbi, Vice President – VP Marketing at Schneider Electric, in a candid and wide-ranging conversation that goes well beyond surface-level chatter.

Watch the first episode here:

Abbi, who has worked across consumer brands and now leads marketing at a global energy and automation powerhouse, answers questions that touch on both the personal and professional realities of being a modern CMO.

What keeps a marketing leader awake at night in an era of endless buzz? How does one prove the worth of marketing to a CEO? And in a world where younger audiences trust creators more than corporations, how does a global giant like Schneider stay culturally relevant in India without falling into tokenism?

The conversation also explores deeper questions that matter to the industry today:

In this conversation, Abbi reflects on how his view of marketing has evolved from his early consumer brand days to now, leading at a global energy and automation giant.

He shares what today’s marketing leaders should throw out and what they must double down on if they were to redesign a marketing MBA or L&D programme.

The discussion pushes further into the future, examining how Agentic AI, which moves beyond automation to “acting,” will reshape leadership and decision-making at scale, and what mantras are critical to stay relevant in the age of GenAI.

Abbi also compares the mindsets and ambitions of marketing talent emerging from Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore, while revealing some surprising insights Schneider has discovered about Indian consumers in the fast-evolving world of smart homes and energy management.

Abbi’s answers are thoughtful, sometimes provocative, and always rooted in experience. For marketers, the interview offers a rare mix of practical insight and future-focused perspective.

With this launch, BestMediaInfo.com aims to build a series of meaningful conversations with CXOs, emphasising dialogues that are deeper, sharper, and more relevant to today’s business challenges. Each episode is designed not just to inform but to inspire.