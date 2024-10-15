Welspun’s game plan to build brand recall in the cluttered market

New Delhi: In a recent interview, Pradnya Popade, Head of Marketing at Welspun Global, shared insights into the brand’s current initiatives, particularly the SPACES campaign, which aims to redefine consumer perceptions in the home textiles category.

SPACES, Welspun Living's premium home furnishing brand, recently launched its new digital campaign featuring Akshay Kumar across platforms like Meta, YouTube, OTT services, CTV, and programmatic channels. Popade expressed that there’s more than what meets the eye about this campaign:

“The brand comes up with high-tech technology and innovation. In the case of SPACES, I believe we have a huge advantage over competitors because we are effectively capitalising on the concept of aesthetics that match our consumer tastes—we understand their desire for aesthetic choices,” she highlighted.

The Spaces campaign is part of a larger holistic media strategy that encompasses television, digital platforms, cinema, and outdoor advertising. “In today’s non-linear consumer landscape, we must tailor our messaging across various formats and sizes to effectively engage consumers at the right moment. The length of the message is less important than the authenticity and relevance of the content,” Popade explained.

While the company’s strategic vision includes plans to multiply B2C revenue six-fold and explore mergers and demergers along with more brand activations, Popade stated that tapping consumer insights by serving the right product at the right time will further help them increase market share.

“Marketing plays a crucial role as the eyes and ears of the consumer. It helps us understand not just their needs but also their changing preferences,” she mentioned.

Welspun is already making significant strides in hyperlocal and regional marketing by expanding its Google My Business campaign from a pilot of 20 stores to over 250 stores. The brand is also pushing its premium offering, Spaces, which targets consumers who prioritise sophisticated designs and aesthetics. For this segment, which is “not a mass product,” the marketing strategy is primarily digital.

“Brand management is crucial. Every touchpoint needs to convey a consistent identity.” This focus on coherence is particularly important as Welspun looks to enhance its brand recall in a market where consumers are bombarded with choices.

Herein, “effective communication becomes all the way more significant in shaping brand perception. And we also feel the constant need to engage with people to understand how they view us,” according to Popade.

She also urged the need for consistency across all platforms, from retail experiences to digital channels. welspun’s recent partnership with platforms like Amazon and Flipkart for exclusive launches has enhanced its visibility and consumer engagement. “When it comes to offline presence, the consumer experience is paramount. The first and second impressions of the brand can significantly impact advocacy and word-of-mouth, which are crucial for brand recall.”

“With digitalisation, smaller and local brands are gaining traction, as consumers are now more willing to explore products beyond established brands. They want unique offerings and are supportive of local businesses,” Popade explained. “This shift necessitates a sharper focus on brand positioning and effective communication strategies. Consumers are now more willing to try local products,” she observed.

“Brand building is an ongoing effort that lasts the entire lifetime of marketing efforts. Herein, campaigns are just one aspect of this process. Depending on the market segment, promotional budgets must be adjusted,” she mentioned when asked about challenges in managing campaigns. “Mass brands require broader outreach, while niche brands can focus on targeted loyalty programs,” added Popade.

While riding the marketing industry trends today, Popade emphasised that identifying relevance is equally important. “Influencer marketing is increasingly essential, as consumers seek inspiration and information through social media. In fact, “Gen Z represents the future consumer. Finding the key to adapting to their preferences for eco-friendly and sustainable products will create a potential consumer base,” she said.

“But each brand must have a tailored strategy for its market, and the main focus should be its buying audience. Particularly in diverse regions like India, regional nuances should guide content and marketing approaches to effectively connect with local consumers. If I’m serious about doing business in India, I need to have a proper strategy tailored to the identifiable uniqueness of each region while also working on maintaining the global brand that Welspun is,” she said.