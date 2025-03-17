Wakefit declares open war against OTT in new campaign

New Delhi: Wakefit, the furnishing and sleep solution brand, recently conducted a campaign, “Binge on Sleep,” posed as a press conference for World Sleep Day.

The campaign features Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, co-founder of Wakefit.

The campaign was executed in partnership with Talented’s content arm, The New Thing.

In the campaign video, released on the company's social media platforms, Ramalingegowda said, “The biggest competitors of the mattress company are OTT platforms.”

He quoted a 2017 statement by the co-founder of a global OTT platform, who said that their biggest competitor was sleep.

Ramalingegowda added, “As per Wakefit's Great Indian Sleep Scorecard, 51% of Indians binge-watch in bed and nearly 1 in 3 have insomnia. So this World Sleep Day, Wakefit is competing back. It's memory foam versus cliffhangers; it is sleeptech versus screen tech; it's now streaming versus now sleeping.”



Watch the campaign video: