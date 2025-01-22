Voltas appoints Pragya Bijalwann as Head of Marketing

New Delhi: Pragya Bijalwann has moved on from her role as Chief Marketing Officer at Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals to become the Head of Marketing at Voltas.

Sharing her excitement about the new appointment on her LinkedIn, she said, “Chilling into My Next Adventure with the country’s most trusted AC brand!!

I’m over the moon (and under the AC, of course) to announce that I’ve joined Voltas, a proud part of the legendary Tata Group, as the Head of Marketing! To my mentors, friends, and family—thank you for being the wind beneath my wings.”

Bijalwann, a B.Com Honours graduate from Delhi University with an MBA in marketing, has prior experience as the General Manager of Marketing at Castrol, the Regional Segment Manager for Marketing in South Asia at AkzoNobel, and a Senior Sales Officer at HPCL.