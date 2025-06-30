VML India CCO Mukund Olety moves to WPP’s Coca-Cola creative leadership team in Europe

New Delhi: Mukund Olety has stepped down from his role as Chief Creative Officer (CCO) at VML India and will be moving to a new role within WPP as part of the creative leadership team for The Coca-Cola Company in Europe. He shared the update through a LinkedIn post.

Reflecting on his time at the agency, Olety wrote, “My journey at VML India has been nothing short of incredible, starting with a Cannes Lion Grand Prix and filled with amazing projects and people along the way. To the rockstar team at VML, India, thank you for your trust, support, and best wishes. I am excited for a few upcoming projects and can't wait to see what you achieve next under the leadership of Kalpesh Patankar. A special shoutout to Babita Baruah, Paul Nagy, and everyone who made this journey so memorable.”

In the same post, he also shared details of his next role. “I've always believed that good things happen when you do great work, and now I'm thrilled to announce my next chapter. I'll be moving within the system as part of WPP's creative leadership for The Coca-Cola Company in Europe. This is truly a dream role, and I'm honoured by the immense trust placed in me.”

Before joining VML, Olety was at BBDO China, where he led creative teams for clients such as Mars Wrigley, Visa and Volkswagen. His career spans nearly two decades and includes roles at agencies including Leo Burnett Malaysia, Ogilvy India, JWT, and DDB Mudra.

Over the years, he has worked on brands such as Mercedes, McDonald’s, Carlsberg, Samsung, Durex, Unilever, Maxis Telecom, Nike, ESPN, Bingo, and Coca-Cola. He has also served on industry jury panels and collaborated with The One Club to mentor young creatives.

