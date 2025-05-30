Valvoline becomes official supporter of FIFA World Cup 26™

New Delhi: Valvoline Global has been named an official supporter of the FIFA World Cup 26, which will take place across Canada, Mexico, and the United States next year.

The partnership is Valvoline’s first association with a sporting event of this size. The tournament features 48 national teams playing 104 matches across 16 host cities.

As part of the agreement, Valvoline plans to engage fans in select host cities and run promotional activities with its retail partners. Specific details are expected to be announced later this year.

“The FIFA World Cup 26 will bring people together like nothing else – through passion, performance and the power of possibility,” said Valvoline Global CEO Jamal Muashsher.

“As we approach our 160th anniversary, Valvoline Global is proud to be part of an event that celebrates not just the greatness of the game, but the potential within us all to move the world forward.”

FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström said, “We are thrilled to welcome Valvoline Global, a respected global force in the automotive and industrial sectors, as an official supporter of this historic tournament.