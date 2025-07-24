V Spark to handle PR and influencer communications for UBON across India

New Delhi: V Spark Communications has been appointed to manage public relations and influencer engagement for UBON, a consumer electronics and mobile accessories company.

The mandate includes overseeing national communications, with a particular focus on Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities where digital adoption is growing steadily.

The agency’s remit spans strategic media engagement, regional outreach, and content collaborations designed to connect the brand with emerging consumer segments outside metro areas.

In addition to handling traditional PR, V Spark will support UBON’s presence on digital platforms through influencer campaigns and creator-led storytelling.

The partnership also includes developing content for product-led campaigns, thought leadership, and lifestyle positioning. Influencer activity will be driven by a network of micro and mid-tier creators across platforms such as Instagram, YouTube, and ShareChat, with an emphasis on vernacular language content.

Recognising the shift in digital consumption and purchasing habits beyond urban centres, the agency is working on building trust and visibility in smaller cities through localised stories. The outreach seeks to highlight themes such as affordability, accessibility, and youth-driven innovation.

“India’s next 500 million digital consumers are not confined to the metros—they live in cities like Kanpur, Surat, Bhopal, Patna, and Guwahati. Our goal is to establish UBON into a household name in these high-potential, under-tapped regions,” said Kanika Chhabra, Founder, V Spark Communications. “By pairing regional PR along with influencer storytelling and the product led narratives, we aim to make UBON not just visible, but culturally relevant across India.”

“UBON is not just a brand, it’s an experience of tech innovation that should be accessible to every young Indian,” said Lalit Arora, Co-Founder, UBON. “V Spark’s sharp understanding of regional storytelling and modern consumer psychology makes them an ideal partner in this phase of growth.”