This budget fuels aspirations and strengthens the middle class: Saugata Gupta of Marico

New Delhi: Saugata Gupta, Managing Director and CEO of Marico, has lauded the Union Budget 2025-26 as a "bold and forward-looking plan" that prioritises the middle class while promoting inclusive and sustainable growth.

By prioritising, agricultural reforms, health and nutrition, education, middle-class consumption and economic acceleration, this budget aligns with the government’s vision of 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047,” said Gupta.

Gupta highlighted the budget's strategic focus on tax relief and enhanced social security measures for the middle class, predicting it will boost disposable income and drive consumption. He believes these measures will provide much-needed financial stability to a large segment of the population. "For middle-class families, strategic focus on targeted tax relief and enhanced social security measures, will uplift household sentiments, boost disposable income and drive consumption. This will provide much-needed financial stability to the masses," Gupta stated.

He also commended the budget's emphasis on inclusivity, citing initiatives aimed at bridging economic disparities and fostering equal opportunities for women, entrepreneurs, small businesses, and marginalised communities. "Inclusivity is at the heart of Budget 2025, with strategic initiatives to bridge economic disparities and foster equal opportunities for all," he noted.

The Marico CEO expressed approval of the continued focus on rural development, particularly the enhanced credit availability for farmers and initiatives like the National Mission for Edible Oilseeds and Aatmanirbharta in Pulses. He believes these measures will significantly drive agricultural productivity and strengthen rural economies.

He specifically mentioned the Rs 1.71 lakh crore allocation to agriculture and allied activities, along with programs like Prime Minister Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana, as key drivers of agricultural growth.

Gupta commented, “These initiatives will drive agricultural productivity, stabilise rural economies, and ensure farmers have access to essential resources. In the realm of health and nutrition, the enhancement of cost norms for nutritional support programs like Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0 is a significant step.”

Gupta also acknowledged the budget's focus on health and nutrition, highlighting the enhancement of cost norms for nutritional support programs like Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0. Furthermore, he praised the support for MSMEs, including credit support and upskilling initiatives, as crucial for fostering entrepreneurship and job creation. The focus on accelerated sectoral growth through incentives for manufacturing, technology, infrastructure, and sustainable energy also received positive remarks.

"Overall, Budget 2025 strikes a crucial balance between fiscal responsibility and progressive reforms," Gupta concluded. "This is a budget that fuels aspirations, strengthens the middle class, drives simplicity, and charts a clear path toward a more prosperous and inclusive future.”