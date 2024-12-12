tgthr makes Khali run in Krafton India’s new game CookieRun

New Delhi: Krafton India has introduced CookieRun India, a culturally resonant take on the globally beloved CookieRun series, specially crafted for Indian gamers in collaboration with Devsisters.

This runner game offers a unique blend of fun and tradition, featuring Indian-themed characters inspired by iconic sweets like Gulab Jamun and Kaju Katli, alongside culturally rich maps and thrilling events.

To celebrate the launch, tgthr. & KRAFTON India designed a campaign bursting with humour and energy, igniting curiosity and making CookieRun India an unmissable gaming experience.

At the heart of the campaign is a 2-minute film featuring The Great Khali, one of India’s most iconic wrestling legends.

In a hilarious twist, Khali shocks everyone by announcing that he’s going to start running—sending the entire town into a humorous frenzy as people scramble to react to the unexpected news. The chaos takes a playful turn when it’s revealed that Khali is running in CookieRun India, captivated by its easy gameplay, exciting challenges, and rewarding experiences. This imaginative juxtaposition of Khali’s larger-than-life persona with the colourful charm of a mobile game makes the launch truly unforgettable. Adding to the magic is a catchy jingle, ‘Oh Cookie run run run,’ which infuses every scene with energy and leaves viewers humming long after the film ends.

In addition to the Khali film, KRAFTON India and tgthr. rolled out two high-energy 30-second films that bring humour and relatability to the campaign. Drawing inspiration from life’s comical running moments—like a bride sprinting away from her wedding or a man fleeing from a ghost—the films urge players to channel their running instincts into CookieRun India.

Expanding on the launch campaign’s playful tone, a 15-second referral film highlights CookieRun India’s refer-and-earn feature. Using a clever and engaging visual concept, the film invites players to refer their friends and challenges them to join the fun. It’s a call to action that combines the joy of gaming with the excitement of competing with friends, making CookieRun India a shared adventure for everyone.

Srinjoy Das, Associate Director and Lead – Marketing, KRAFTON India, said, “Partnering with tgthr., we’ve crafted a high-energy, humour-packed campaign centered around the unparalleled charisma of The Great Khali. The imaginative blend of Khali’s towering presence with CookieRun India’s playful world perfectly encapsulates the game’s unique appeal. Through relatable, quirky narratives and vibrant content, we’ve brought this global favourite to life for Indian audiences, ensuring it’s not just a game but an experience that players will love to share and explore.”

Aalap Desai, Co-Founder & CCO, tgthr., said, “After dominating the world, CookieRun’s entry into the subcontinent is no small feat. To spread this news, we decided to do it the Indian way. A massive story is not just discussed in the papers; it’s in barbershops, markets, and everywhere else. Khali’s iconic presence along with that chaotic energy tempered with a catchy jingle, that most of us can’t stop humming, was the perfect way to give CookieRun that signature Indian welcome.”

