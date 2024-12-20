Tech, trends, and transformation: Navigating the marketing landscape of 2025

New Delhi: Today’s torrential times are all about emerging technologies, shifting consumer behaviours, and changing regulations. The marketing world, engulfed in such rapidly changing landscapes, keeps marketers on their toes.

We have AI tools chiselling content; we have hyper-personalisation choreographing a dance between brands and consumers; we have tumultuous trends that leave consumers in shock and awe.

The world of marketing is gradually shifting from placing brands, not just in the minds of consumers but also in their hearts. Creating experiences rather than just ads is what the new marketing mantra is all about.

As we move on to the year 2025, the learnings from the previous year will become fodder for new marketing strategies. Abhishek Gupta, Chief Marketing Officer, Edelweiss Life Insurance, believes it to be an “exciting transformation.”

Below are some of the key trends that will shape the maze of marketing in 2025.

The ABC of TV

Gupta foresees the fragmentation in traditional media as an important ingredient in the digital space getting more aggregated, consolidated, and focused. “Fragmentation in traditional media and increased digital penetration will drive the adoption of Connected TV (CTV). Smart TVs are now a staple in urban households, giving rise to CTV and TV streaming as significant marketing channels,” he stated.

Citing the Kantar report, Gupta shares that 55% of all marketers worldwide are boosting their investment in CTV, despite the dominance of broadcast TV. Suggesting to expect a “wave of content and initiatives specifically designed for CTV audience, Gupta said, “Fuelled by growing interest in sports and video content, CTV will become a preferred medium for many brands, especially those with smaller advertising budgets.”

The young ‘elder’ segment

The marketing honcho at Edelweiss hints at the 50+ age group coming at the forefront of the consumer space of contemporary times. Indicating the same, he quipped, “India is not just a young market; it is also a greying market.” He added, “With high disposable income and a higher propensity to consume discretionary products, this market is not only a key growth driver but is also likely to experiment with new offerings.”

Asserting that this particular demographic is not limited to “healthcare needs,” he mentioned, “The consumer over 50+ age group will continue to grow in the coming years, turning this demographic into a major consumer segment.” According to Gupta, products and services catering to consumers aged 50 and above will become pivotal, and new brands focusing exclusively on this market are expected to emerge and thrive.

The disparity in the creator economy

Gupta insinuated an economic divide within the creator economy in the coming year. “The creator ecosystem will mirror the structure seen in the broader digital world. Much like Meta, Google, and Microsoft dominate their spaces, a few top-tier creators will command most of the attention and brand partnerships,” he said.

Elaborating on the subject, Gupta apprised about a significant gap between big, legacy creators and smaller, niche influencers. “Top creators will continue to capture the largest share of the market, while smaller creators will struggle to bridge this divide. Brands will increasingly collaborate with these big players, though micro-creators will still play a role in niche micro-targeted campaigns,” Gupta noted.

Ringing the religious bell

With the new year kicking off with Kumbh Mela, religion and spirituality are expected to gain prominence in marketing, according to Gupta. “This event will set the tone for the year, as brands incorporate faith and cultural values into their campaigns. Expect marketing strategies that tap into the emotional and communal aspects of spirituality, resonating deeply with Indian audiences,” he claimed.

AI and personalisation

AI has and will infiltrate almost every aspect of marketing, Gupta stated. Be it data analysis or content creation, “AI-driven insights will streamline marketing decisions and make personalisation more accessible.”

In 2025, hyper-personalisation will continue to be the top priority. Even in sectors where the products are intangible, AI-powered personalisation has proved to be extremely transformative.

“Campaigns like Spotify Wrapped demonstrated how personalised experiences can create anticipation and engagement. AI’s ability to analyse customer behaviour at speed and volume will enable brands to deliver tailored experiences efficiently and at speed. However, the challenge will be to innovate beyond the current norms and ensure personalisation remains fresh and impactful,” Gupta said.

Virality and connection: The two sides of the PR coin

The lines between positive and negative publicity are increasingly blurring, Gupta pointed out.

Brands use calculated controversies to their advantage. It is the new normal to capitalise on cancel culture and provoke an online outrage just to grab the eyes of netizens. By orchestrating viral moments, brands are driving attention towards the product they are trying to market.

“One such example is Ranbir Kapoor’s staged phone-throwing incident, the video went viral, and the actor was dubbed arrogant on social media. It was later revealed to be a smartphone brand campaigning for a new launch. Another such example is Poonam Pandey faking her death as a part of the cervical cancer awareness campaign,” he substantiated.

However, Gupta believes that authentic PR will still focus on creating genuine, shareable stories that “resonate emotionally with audiences.”