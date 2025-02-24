TCPL’s Tanmay Prusty joins Crompton Electricals as CMO

New Delhi: Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals has appointed Tanmay Prusty as the Chief Marketing Officer.

In the company’s filings on the stock exchange, Crompton announced the appointment, w.e.f., February 24, 2025. Prusty will be transcending to the role from being the Senior Vice-President, Business for Capital Foods, a subsidiary of Tata Consumer Products.

Announcing the onboarding, the company stated, “The board of directors of the company have today i.e. on February 23, 2025, approved the appointment of Tanmay Prusty as Chief Marketing Officer designated as Senior Management Personnel of the Company with effect from February 24, 2025.”

Prusty is joining Crompton with an expansive, two-decade-long career. Prusty was responsible for leading the integration of Tata Consumer’s recent acquisition, with a business size of Rs 800 crores across multiple brands like Ching’s Secret and Smith and Jones. He played an instrumental role in “shaping the organisational structure and driving the integration of the new business which speaks to his ability to lead complex business operations and stakeholder management.”

A graduate of XLRI Jamshedpur, Prusty has been associated with companies like Amazon, ITC, Reckitt.

He has also worked across brands such as Dettol, Tata Tea, and Fiama Di Wills, among others in the Foods, Personal Care, and Consumer Electronics category.

He briefly worked with OYO as the Vice-President - Business Unit Head in 2019-20.