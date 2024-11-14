TCM Sports Management gets sponsorship rights for ACC’s Asia Cup tournaments

New Delhi: TCM Sports Management (TCM) has been awarded commercial sponsorship rights for all Asian Cricket Council’s (ACC) Asia Cup tournaments until 2031.
This appointment will allow TCM the rights over on-ground advertising and sponsorships for men’s and women’s Asia Cup tournaments until 2031.
In a statement, TCM wrote, “The sponsorship package would grant TCM title and official sponsorship rights, positioning TCM to shape the branding landscape for ACC events.”
TCM won the rights through a competitive bidding process that included participation from other sports marketing agencies, ultimately being granted the partnership.
Under the agreement, TCM will oversee sponsorship and advertising across flagship ACC Asia Cup tournaments, including the Men’s and Women’s Asia Cups, the Men’s and Women’s Under-19 Asia Cups, and the Men’s and Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup tournaments.
In its role, TCM will take a 360-degree approach, creating unique engagement assets, such as tournament anthems, mascots, trophy tours, and ACC initiatives tailored to resonate with local cultures. TCM also plans to introduce the first ACC Awards to celebrate outstanding achievements by Asian cricketers.
Upcoming Men’s Asia Cup tournaments in 2025, 2027, 2029, and 2031 will be among the key events under TCM’s sponsorship management.
Shammi Silva, Chairman, Finance & Marketing Committee, Asian Cricket Council, said, “The ACC tournaments have become a showcase of the exceptional talent and competitive spirit in Asian cricket, with teams from across the continent achieving remarkable success on the global stage. The ACC events provide a unique opportunity for sponsors to connect with a massive and passionate fan base, and the ACC's partnership with TCM will further strengthen the reach and impact of these events across Asia."
Lokesh Sharma, Managing Director, TCM Sports Management, said, “We are honoured to partner with the Asian Cricket Council in this pivotal agreement. The Asia Cup is a major event in the cricket calendar, and we look forward to working with the ACC to deliver exceptional sponsorship experiences and drive value for all stakeholders. Cricket’s popularity in Asia continues to soar, and we are excited to contribute to the growth and success of these tournaments.”