Tata Group, Google India and Infosys named India’s top three most attractive employer brands in 2025

New Delhi: Tata Group, Google India, and Infosys have emerged as India's top three most attractive employer brands.

According to the Randstad Employer Brand Research (REBR) 2025, India's workforce is increasingly prioritising purpose-driven employment choices, with work-life balance, equity, and attractive salary and benefits emerging as the top Employee Value Proposition (EVP) drivers.

Tata Group scored very high on financial health, career progression opportunities, and reputation, the top three EVP drivers for the organisation, according to the survey.

Google India climbed the rankings this year to emerge as the runner-up, followed by Infosys, which secured the third spot.

The top 10 most attractive employer brands in India for 2025 also include Samsung India at fourth place, followed by JPMorgan Chase, IBM, Wipro, Reliance Industries, Dell Technologies, and State Bank of India.

State Bank of India has entered the list of top 10 employer brands as the only Indian multinational public sector bank, the survey noted.

Based on insights from over 170,000 respondents across 34 markets, including more than 3,500 in India, the study reveals that today's talent expects far more than just a pay cheque. They are looking for inclusive, future-focused workplaces that support both personal and professional growth.

When asked about their perception of an ideal employer, work-life balance and attractive salary and benefits emerged as potential gaps that Indian employers still need to address, the survey noted.

“The 2025 findings reflect a clear shift. Today's workforce is no longer satisfied with conventional jobs; they're seeking equity, purpose, meaningful growth, and work-life harmony,” said Viswanath P S, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Randstad India.

He added, “This year's data also reveals a steady rise in job-switching intent, especially among younger talent. It's a wake-up call for employers to move beyond transactional perks and build organisational cultures rooted in trust, transparency, and shared purpose.”

According to the report, 47% of Indian employees planned to switch jobs in the first half of 2025, with both Gen Z (51%) and Millennials (50%) displaying a strong intention to change employers.

Moreover, AI usage is rising rapidly, with 61% of Indian employees now using it regularly. Millennials are the most active users, with a 13% increase over the previous year. The expectation of AI’s impact remains high, with 38% of employees feeling that AI is significantly affecting their work.