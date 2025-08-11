Talent Tracker of the week: Leadership changes in media, tech, and more

New Delhi: This week witnessed a wave of leadership changes and senior appointments across various industries, including media and marketing, technology, automotive, finance, and sports. Seasoned executives took on new roles, familiar leaders returned for fresh terms, and organisations strengthened their teams with experienced talent.

PB Balaji named first Indian CEO of Jaguar Land Rover

PB Balaji

Jaguar Land Rover has appointed Tata Group CFO PB Balaji as its new CEO, making him the first Indian to lead the British automaker. He will succeed Adrian Mardell, who retires after 35 years at JLR, including three as CEO. Balaji, who takes over in November 2025, has been with Tata Motors Group since 2017 and played a key role in its transformation. JLR Chairman N. Chandrasekaran said Balaji’s familiarity with the company and its strategy will help accelerate its “Reimagine” journey. Balaji called it a privilege to lead JLR and its iconic global brands.

Yezdi Nagporewalla re-appointed CEO of KPMG in India

Yezdi Nagporewalla

KPMG in India has re-appointed Yezdi Nagporewalla as CEO for a second three-year term starting February 2027. Since taking the role, Nagporewalla has driven growth through a focus on governance, client relationships, and workplace culture. The firm’s board and partners backed his continuation, citing his leadership in strengthening client and people engagement. Nagporewalla said he will continue prioritising ethics, innovation, and value creation while advancing KPMG’s vision of being the “clear choice” for clients and stakeholders.

Former X CEO Linda Yaccarino named CEO of eMed

Linda Yaccarino

Linda Yaccarino, who led X (formerly Twitter) through a turbulent post-acquisition period, has been appointed CEO of Miami-based telehealth firm eMed Population Health. Known for her decade-long tenure at NBCUniversal, driving digital revenue and brand partnerships, Yaccarino now takes on eMed’s mission to transform the GLP-1 weight-loss drug market despite not having a healthcare background.

eMed, which pivoted from COVID-19 at-home testing to chronic care management, partners with employers and government payers to address cost and coverage challenges for GLP-1 obesity and diabetes treatments. Yaccarino’s marketing expertise is expected to support the company’s direct-to-consumer approach.

Suresh Ramalingam appointed CEO of Ipsos India as Amit Adarkar steps down

Amit Adarkar

Ipsos India CEO Amit Adarkar has stepped down after leading the firm since 2010, citing plans to pursue new professional challenges. He will be succeeded immediately by Suresh Ramalingam, former Chief Client Officer for APEC at Ipsos and ex-CEO for Southeast Asia. With experience spanning Asia, the Middle East, and Africa, Ramalingam is expected to drive Ipsos India’s next growth phase. Both leaders are working together to ensure a smooth transition.

Katalyst Sports appoints Mahesh Kumar as Vice President, alliances and operations

Mahesh Kumar

Katalyst Sports, part of Katalyst Entertainment, has named Mahesh Kumar as Vice President – Alliances and Operations. With over 20 years of experience in sports production, live events, and brand partnerships, Kumar will lead strategic alliances, operational planning, and delivery across sporting properties, branded partnerships, and live fan experiences. He has previously held senior roles at LegaXy, Legends League Cricket, Fountainhead MKTG, and Wizcraft International Entertainment.

JetSynthesys appoints Roshan Kumar as Group CFO

Roshan Kumar

JetSynthesys has strengthened its leadership with Roshan Kumar joining as Group Chief Financial Officer, Jogesh Lulla as Senior Vice President – Sports, and Nupur Srivastava as Head of Growth. Kumar, with over 20 years in finance and strategy, will focus on capital strategy and sustainable growth. Lulla will lead the sports and sports tech business, while Srivastava will drive growth across entertainment, gaming, and sports sectors.

OMD appoints Ellen Griffin as Global Chief Operating Officer

Ellen Griffin

OMD has named Ellen Griffin as its first Global COO, tasked with scaling operating models for international clients. Griffin, previously Global Chief Client Solutions Officer, has been with OMD since 2018, driving service model, talent, and capability evolution that helped secure $2.5 billion in new business. She will report to Global CEO George Manas and focus on accelerating transformation across media, data, CRM, commerce, content, and creativity.

Danone India names Priyanka Verma as Chief Marketing Officer

Priyanka Verma

Danone India has appointed Priyanka Verma as its new Chief Marketing Officer, effective July 2025. Verma joins after a 16-year career at Hindustan Unilever, where she managed leading brands such as Horlicks, Boost, Kwality Wall’s, and Knorr across marketing, sales, and portfolio leadership roles. An alumna of FMS Delhi, she will now lead brand strategy, innovation initiatives, and digital transformation at Danone India, supporting the company’s mission of “bringing health through food to as many people as possible.”

WPP Media India names Sairam Ranganathan Head of Commerce; Atique Kazi exits

(L) Sairam Ranganathan and Atique Kazi (R)

WPP Media India has appointed Sairam Ranganathan as Head of Commerce, succeeding Atique Kazi, who leaves after 12 years. Ranganathan, with GroupM India since 2004, most recently served as Chief Digital Officer at Wavemaker India and co-authored The Curious Digital Marketer series.

Kazi, who joined in 2013, was pivotal in building the company’s digital, commerce, and performance marketing capabilities. He launched Xaxis in India, expanded INCA across 10 markets, and led multiple digital transformation initiatives during his tenure.

Hansveen Kaur joins eGenome.ai and B’spoke Wellness as VP, Brand Marketing

Hansveen Kaur

Hansveen Kaur, former Head of Brand Management and Digital Marketing at Voltas Beko, has joined eGenome.ai and B’spoke Wellness as Vice President, Brand Marketing. With nearly 20 years of experience at companies including LG Electronics, Videocon, Ingersoll Rand, and Momspresso, Kaur will lead brand strategy and growth for the AI-led preventive healthcare platform and its personalised nutrition arm. Recognised earlier this year as one of India’s Most Influential Digital Leaders, she was instrumental in Voltas Beko’s award-winning campaigns and digital transformation.

TV Today promotes Anjana Om Kashyap to lead Aaj Tak HD

Anjana Om Kashyap

TV Today has elevated veteran journalist and Aaj Tak Managing Editor Anjana Om Kashyap to lead its broadcast channel Aaj Tak HD. The move follows her strong performance on digital channel Aaj Tak 2, where projects like Helicopter Shot and Black & White set new benchmarks in coverage and audience engagement. Known for her sharp debating style and over two decades of incisive reporting, Kashyap will now drive Aaj Tak HD’s editorial vision, pushing storytelling boundaries and exploring new content opportunities.

Gaurav Banerjee appointed Chairman of BARC India and CII M&E Council

Gaurav Banerjee

Sony Pictures Networks India MD and CEO Gaurav Banerjee has been named Chairman of the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India, succeeding Shashi Sinha, and will serve a two-year term under the body’s rotational leadership structure. A long-time member of BARC’s Technical Committee, Banerjee aims to strengthen its position as a trusted TV measurement currency amid evolving industry needs. He has also been appointed Chairman of the CII Media and Entertainment Council. Banerjee, a former Star India content head and ex-Aaj Tak journalist, steps in at a time when policy changes are opening India’s TV ratings ecosystem to greater competition.

Shivalika Anand joins DGTOOHL as Partner and CBO

Shivalika Anand

OOH Adtech platform DGTOOHL, part of the Mobiyoung Group, has appointed Shivalika Anand as Partner and Chief Business Officer. Bringing over 18 years of experience in digital, programmatic, and OOH media from stints at TikTok, Taboola, and others, Anand will lead the programmatic DOOH (pDOOH) vertical. She aims to drive innovation in automated, data-led out-of-home advertising with a focus on transparency, price efficiency, and measurable outcomes. DGTOOHL is also expanding its leadership team across regions.

WPP’s Mindshare Fulcrum names Kosal Malladi as Digital Head

Kosal Malladi

Mindshare Fulcrum, WPP’s specialised media agency, has appointed Kosal Malladi as Digital Head to lead its digital strategy and transformation. With over 20 years of experience across media, IT, and entrepreneurship, Malladi will focus on driving innovation, integrated performance strategies, and digital growth for the agency’s clients.

Amazon Web Services appoints Milind Pande as Head of Marketing for India and South Asia

Milind Pande

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has named Milind Pande as Head of Marketing for India and South Asia. With over 16 years of experience across technology, media, and consulting, Pande will lead brand positioning, demand generation, thought leadership, and go-to-market strategies for the region. He has been with AWS for six years, previously managing marketing for the Independent Software Vendors segment and serving as Chief of Staff to the AWS India President.

India Today Group promotes Nilanjan Das to Chief AI Officer, Samkhya Edamaruku to Group Managing Editor, Production

(Left) Nilanjan Das and Samkhya Edamaruku (Right)

India Today Group has elevated Nilanjan Das to the newly created role of Chief AI Officer, where he will lead the organisation’s AI Lab to build AI-first capabilities, transforming how the group creates, distributes, and monetises content. Das has been instrumental in integrating AI into ITG’s newsroom, from AI news anchors to AI-powered magazine covers.

Samkhya Edamaruku, also known as Sam, has been promoted to Group Managing Editor – Production. He will oversee style templates for all channels, develop innovative storytelling formats, and work closely with the AI Lab to create advanced AI-driven showcases.