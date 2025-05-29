SW Network extends creative partnership with Nexus Select Citywalk for fifth year

New Delhi: Independent advertising agency SW Network has renewed its mandate with Nexus Select Citywalk, a prominent lifestyle and retail destination in Delhi. This marks the fifth consecutive year of collaboration between the two organisations.

Under the renewed agreement, SW Network will continue to oversee creative strategy, digital communication, community engagement, and offline collateral for the shopping centre. The focus will remain on enhancing audience engagement and maintaining brand visibility in a competitive and evolving retail landscape.

Over the years, the agency’s work with Nexus Select Citywalk has included festive campaigns, large-scale events, daily digital content, and community-led initiatives. According to both organisations, the partnership has emphasised consistent communication and culturally relevant storytelling.

Raghav Bagai, Co-founder of SW Network, said, "Nexus Select Citywalk is not just a space, it is a feeling. Over the past few years, we have worked closely to make sure that emotion translates into everything we do. This renewal is a reflection of shared trust, clear thinking, and our ambition to keep raising the bar."

Radhika Gogia, Centre Director at Nexus Select Citywalk, added, "We are happy to associate with SW Network for this year as well. We are confident of their ability to adapt, create, and connect with our audience. We look forward to continuing this journey together."