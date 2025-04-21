Sujata Appliances onboards Akshaya Vasishth as CMO

New Delhi: Sujata Appliances has appointed Akshaya Vasishth as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) for its Appliances Division.

In his new role, Vasishth will oversee marketing for the mixer-grinder range and the newly launched small domestic appliances, including hand blenders, breakfast appliances and irons.

Vasishth has 18+ years of experience in the global FMCG sector. He has previously held roles at Sun Pharma, AbbVie APAC and Himalaya Wellness, Hamdard Foods, Mahindra and Mahindra and founded the digital health platform GCC+. He is an alumnus of IIM Lucknow.

“Vasishth’s dynamic leadership and deep marketing expertise come at a pivotal time for us as we expand into new categories and premium segments. His strategic vision will be instrumental in strengthening Sujata’s brand presence and driving the next phase of growth,” said Management, Sujata.

“Sujata is a brand with immense equity and a legacy of trust in Indian kitchens. I’m excited to build on this foundation and lead its evolution into a future-ready, innovation-driven powerhouse across categories. Our focus will be on delivering meaningful value to modern consumers through design, performance, and digital-first engagement,” said Vasishth.