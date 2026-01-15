New Delhi: Sony India increased its advertising and promotional expenditure by 2.61% to Rs 183.71 crore in FY25, according to a regulatory filing, even as the consumer electronics maker reported a decline in profit for the financial year.

The company’s profit fell nearly 6% year-on-year to Rs 157.03 crore for the year ended March 31, 2025, while revenue from operations rose 2.44% to Rs 7,851.08 crore. Total income, including other income, increased 2.45% to Rs 7,917.54 crore, as per financial data accessed through business intelligence platform Tofler.

Sony India, a wholly owned subsidiary of Japan-based Sony Corporation, had reported advertising and promotional spend of Rs 179.02 crore in the previous financial year. Royalties paid to the parent company rose 6.78% to Rs 276.66 crore in FY25.

Total expenses increased 2.7% to Rs 7,704.58 crore during the year, while total tax expense declined 4% to Rs 55.93 crore.

Revenue from Sony India’s primary segment, ‘Consumer Audio and Visuals’, rose 3.63% to ₹6,528.99 crore, compared with Rs 6,300.20 crore a year earlier. Revenue from external customers was reported at Rs 1,322.09 crore.

The company had seen a fall in revenue after its parent exited the mobile phone and laptop businesses, following a peak of over Rs 11,000 crore in FY15. From FY22 onwards, Sony India’s revenue has stabilised, with the company reporting incremental growth in recent years.

India currently remains Sony’s fourth-largest market globally, after the US, China and Japan.