Slikk appoints former Nykaa Executive Sachin Kataria

New Delhi: Quick commerce platform Slikk has appointed Sachin Kataria, a former Vice President at Nykaa, as the Head of its Beauty and Personal Care (BPC) division.

Slikk, which operates in select areas of Bengaluru, was launched in 2024 by Akshay Gulati, Om Prakash Swami, and Bipin Singh. It currently offers rapid delivery of fashion items and accessories, promising fulfilment within 60 minutes.

With over 17 years of experience in consumer businesses, Kataria has held leadership positions across functions including product development, growth marketing, and distribution. At Nykaa, he worked on the company’s private-label strategy and played a role in category expansion and brand engagement.

Commenting on the appointment, Slikk Co-founder Akshay Gulati said, “Sachin’s depth of experience in building and scaling consumer businesses makes him the ideal leader to build our beauty and personal care vertical. His deep expertise in the beauty and personal care category, paired with the rigour to build a 0 to 1 journey from the ground up, will empower us to rapidly scale our beauty, daily self-care, and wellness offerings. This is a key milestone in accelerating our vision to become India’s fastest and most reliable quick-commerce fashion and lifestyle marketplace.”

In his role, Kataria will be part of the Founder’s Office and will lead the development of the company’s BPC vertical. His responsibilities include building a go-to-market strategy across skincare, haircare, makeup, and wellness, along with forging partnerships with both established and emerging brands. The role also involves overseeing product curation and ensuring operational efficiency through collaboration across departments.

Speaking on his new position, Kataria said, “I’ve always believed that beauty is deeply personal but it’s also rapidly evolving. Slikk’s model offers a unique opportunity to reimagine how beauty can be discovered, experienced, and delivered. I’m excited to build this vertical from the ground up, collaborate with the most exciting brands, and deliver value to consumers in a way that’s fast, fun, and culturally relevant.”