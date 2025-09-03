Skyscanner appoints Suryakumar Yadav as India brand ambassador

New Delhi: Skyscanner has appointed Suryakumar ‘SKY’ Yadav as its first-ever brand ambassador in India. Known on the cricket field as ‘Mr. 360’ for his all-round play, SKY will now lend his profile to travel, highlighting Skyscanner’s services to Indian consumers. The announcement coincides with SKY’s upcoming role as captain in the Asia Cup and reflects the growing trend of sport-led travel in the country, with nearly half (47%) of Indians reportedly willing to travel to watch cricket matches live.

The collaboration is designed to engage Skyscanner’s digital-first, lifestyle-oriented audience. SKY’s adventurous personality and lifestyle resonate with the platform’s positioning, offering a cultural connection to travellers seeking fresh experiences. The partnership will kick off with a contest on both Skyscanner India and SKY’s social media pages, inviting users to create personalised travel plans for SKY using the platform’s features. The top 10 entries will win a meet-and-greet with him.

Suryakumar Yadav, Skyscanner Brand Ambassador, represented by RISE Worldwide, said, “Travel has always been something that excites me as much as cricket, whether it is exploring new places during tours or discovering hidden gems on break. Partnering with Skyscanner feels natural because it’s about making travel simple, smart, and full of possibilities. I’m looking forward to inspiring more fans to combine their love for cricket with the joy of discovering the world.”

Neel Ghose, Country Manager and General Manager, Travel Expert, Skyscanner India, added, “We are really excited to welcome SKY to the Skyscanner family. His connection with people across India makes him the perfect partner to help us show travellers just how simple, affordable and joyful planning a trip with Skyscanner can be.

With him alongside, we want to make travel not just more accessible, but a source of inspiration and connection for every Indian traveller. Last year, we inaugurated our first office in India and today marks yet another special occasion with SKY as the face of our brand. This is a testament to our growing presence in the market and how we wish to highlight travel to wider demographics, inspiring exploration with Skyscanner as a trusted travel partner.”