Shubhman Gill becomes MRF Tyres’ new brand ambassador

New Delhi: MRF Tyres has signed cricketer Shubhan Gill as its brand ambassador. Gill is currently Team India’s Vice-Captain in the ICC Champion’s Cup.

Gill’s association was announced by MRF as a partnership that will extend across all future cricket tournaments. The association is in addition to the ongoing relationship with cricketer Virat Kohli.

K M Mammen, CMD, MRF, said, “We are delighted to welcome Gill to the MRF family for a relationship that will endure like other cricketing greats who have been associated with our organisation. Gill plays a brand of cricket which is elegant and impactful, the leadership skills he is displaying are inspiring in all formats of cricket.”

“MRF is a brand synonymous with cricket’s growth in India and stands for quality, performance and excellence. A young cricketer like me has grown up watching cricketers create magic with the MRF bat. So, it’s an absolute pleasure to be part of such a legacy. My endeavour through this partnership would be to continue striving for innings that help India stay on the top always,” said Gill.