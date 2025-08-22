Shashishekhar Mukherjee joins Dabur as General Manager, Digital Marketing and D2C

New Delhi: Shashishekhar Mukherjee has joined Dabur India Limited as General Manager, Digital Marketing and D2C. Writing on LinkedIn, Mukherjee said, “Dabur, with its legacy of trust and commitment to well-being, is at an exciting phase of digital evolution. I look forward to building stronger digital-first consumer connections, expanding the D2C ecosystem, and driving innovation to make Ayurveda and health solutions more accessible in today’s fast-changing landscape.”

He added, “I’d like to thank the team at Dabur for the smooth onboarding and I look forward to this new chapter of learning, growth, and impact. Let’s make wellness even more accessible, one click at a time!”

Mukherjee’s move follows a nearly decade-long tenure at Reckitt, where he led digital marketing initiatives and oversaw digital transformation projects.

His professional background spans more than 18 years across digital strategy, e-commerce, and brand management, with prior leadership roles at GSK, Mindshare, GroupM, Quasar Media, Rediffusion Y&R, and Publicis Groupe. He has also served as a Board Advisor for the India Influencer Governing Council since February 2025 and is a member of the MMA APAC Retail Media Network.