Sharvari joins Nykaa as brand icon

New Delhi: Nykaa has onboarded Sharvari as its brand icon.

Anchit Nayar, Executive Director and CEO, Nykaa Beauty, said, "Sharvari’s authenticity and growing influence make her a powerful voice for the modern Nykaa consumer - someone who seeks meaning, inspiration, and individuality in their beauty journey. At Nykaa, we are constantly evolving with our audience, and Sharvari mirrors this evolution. She doesn’t just endorse beauty, she lives it in a way that is honest and expressive. We are proud to welcome her into the Nykaa family as we continue to lead with purpose and connect more deeply with the youth of India.”

Sharvari said, "I am delighted to come onboard as the Brand Icon for Nykaa. For me, Nykaa has always been a go-to platform because it brings together my favourite brands across countries under one roof and at my fingertips. So being part of the family feels like a natural extension of my own beauty journey, and I’m excited to share my experiences with others. For me, beauty is about self-expression and empowerment, and I’m proud to be part of a brand that champions those values."

Sharvari’s role extends beyond just endorsing the platform. She is a Jury Member for the Nykaa Best in Beauty (NBIB) Awards 2025.

Nykaa added that Sharvari will connect with her community through content that celebrates confidence, creativity, and self-expression. “From headline campaigns to Nykaa’s most-loved beauty moments, she’ll bring her world to life in fresh and inspiring ways,” it wrote in a statement.