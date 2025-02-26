Schneider Electric to make major marketing investment in India: CMO Rajat Abbi

New Delhi: France-based conglomerate Schneider Electric is betting big on the Indian markets as the company is set to make the biggest marketing investment ever made by the company in 2025.

In an exclusive conversation with BestMediaInfo.com, Rajat Abbi, Vice-President, Global Marketing India, and Chief Marketing Officer, Schneider Electric, said that 2025 will see the biggest marketing spend ever made by the company in India.

Highlighting double-digit growth in marketing spends in the past three years, Abbi said, “Our marketing spend has grown at a very high double-digit rate over the past two to three years, and this year's budget will be significantly higher than 2024's. In fact, it will be one of the largest marketing investments the group has ever made in the Indian market.”

The huge influx is attributed to the brand-building efforts being put in by the company for Lauritz Knudsen Electrical and Automation (formerly L&T Switchgear). In 2020, L&T (Larsen & Toubro) Switchgear became part of the Schneider Electric Group following L&T's strategic divestment of its electrical and automation business. L&T Switchgear then became Lauritz Knudsen after the rebranding that took place in May 2024.

The company, seven months into the rebranding, announced that Lauritz Knudsen will be the principal partner for Mumbai Indians for the IPL (Indian Premier League) seasons 2025 and 2026. It is to be noted that the parent company, Schneider Electric, has been the sustainability partner for Rajasthan Royals since 2022.

Beginning with the 2025 season, the Lauritz Knudsen logo will be prominently displayed on the front of the Mumbai Indians' official jersey and training apparel. This will provide extensive visibility for the brand, reaching fans at Wankhede Stadium and the team's vast global fanbase of 50 million, as stated by the Mumbai Indians team.

On being asked why IPL, and in particular Mumbai Indians, was the go-to option for Lauritz Knudsen’s brand building, Abbi said, “To connect with our target audience here, we've identified cricket and Bollywood as mediums with massive reach. We determined that cricket was a particularly good fit. We then considered which IPL teams would be the most suitable partners.

Given that Lauritz Knudsen's headquarters are in Mumbai, there's a natural connection with the Mumbai Indians. Furthermore, we've been impressed by the Mumbai Indians' work, not only on the field but also in their CSR and social impact initiatives. This aligns with our philosophy of partnering with companies and brands that focus beyond profit and prioritise social impact.”

In the past, Lauritz Knudsen has also partnered with the decades-old show Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Speaking on Schneider’s overall marketing approach, Abbi explained that Schneider’s marketing strategy encompasses a multi-channel approach. With 60-70% of marketing spends allocated to digital, the balance is split between ATL (Above The Line)—mass media advertising, BTL (Below The Line)—targeted advertising, and experiential—events and physical touchpoints.

Abbi also claimed that the company is generating strong traffic growth on websites through CTV. Using CTV as a medium for advertising, Schneider was able to record strong numbers of new leads coming in. “For Schneider Electric, we've seen that CTV campaigns generate significant website traffic and a substantial number of new leads from key target audiences, such as architects and interior designers,” Abbi said.

With a significant influx of capital in marketing, Schneider is planning to expand heavily in the area of influencer marketing. The company is planning to roll out new B2C campaigns around April-May, on the back of several influencer collaborations.

Zooming in on the subject, Abbi said, “Our strategy encompasses a mix of macro, micro, and potentially nano-influencers. Many influencers are eager to partner with Schneider Electric, recognising the positive impact on their own brand value by associating with the world's most sustainable company.

This aligns with our global sponsorships, such as the Paris Marathon, a leading carbon-neutral event. Looking ahead, we'll be collaborating with numerous macro and micro-influencers across various areas. While I can't disclose specific names now, I can assure you that our initiatives in India, like the Mumbai Indians partnership, KBC, and Rajasthan Royals, will be significant. Whatever we do in India, we aim for it to be impactful.”