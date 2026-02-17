New Delhi: Sapphire Media has been appointed as the marketing concessionaire for the CTV Scale platform, taking responsibility for monetisation and strategic partnerships within India’s Connected TV (CTV) advertising ecosystem.
Under this mandate, Sapphire Media, led by Mahesh Krishnan and Amardeep Singh, will manage brand partnerships, advertiser engagement, and monetisation initiatives for CTV Scale, supporting broader adoption of Connected TV solutions among advertisers and agencies.
Sapphire Media brings over three decades of combined experience across media sales, digital platforms, branded content, and emerging advertising technologies. Mahesh Krishnan and Amardeep Singh have previously worked with leading broadcasters, digital platforms, and brands, developing revenue models and implementing advertising solutions in premium media environments.
Known for their focus on advertiser needs and media effectiveness, the Sapphire Media leadership team has emphasised measurable outcomes, contextual brand integration, and audience-focused media solutions. Both Krishnan and Singh have experience scaling advertising initiatives and solutions.
CTV Scale is a Connected TV–first advertising platform designed to combine the reach and impact of traditional television with the targeting and measurement capabilities of digital media. The platform aggregates high-quality CTV inventory, enabling advertisers to engage audiences on large screens in brand-safe environments.
As viewing shifts toward streaming and on-demand content, CTV Scale positions itself as a platform for advertisers seeking transparency, flexibility, and performance-driven outcomes on Connected TV.
Its features include high-impact, large-screen storytelling; advanced audience targeting and frequency control; enhanced measurability and campaign accountability; brand-safe and clutter-free environments; and scalable solutions across multiple content ecosystems.
By linking Sapphire Media’s market expertise with CTV Scale’s platform, advertisers can expect more precise media planning, improved return on investment, and consistent execution across platforms.
The partnership is expected to influence how brands approach Connected TV advertising in India, with Sapphire Media overseeing market expansion and strategic partnerships, while CTV Scale continues to develop as a performance-focused platform.