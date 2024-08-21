Sanjay Dutt launches The Glenwalk’s Zero-Calorie Ginger Ale

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has launched the Scotch brand The Glenwalk’s newest innovation: the Zero-Calorie Ginger Ale.

Talking about the new Zero-Calorie Ginger Ale launch, Dutt said, “As someone who's always believed in a healthy lifestyle, I'm absolutely thrilled to be a part of The Glenwalk journey. The Zero-Calorie Ginger Ale is a fantastic option for those who want to indulge in a refreshing drink without compromising on their health goals. It's a perfect fit for every season!"

Mokksh Sani, the founder of Living Liquidz and co-founder of The Glenwalk, said, “We're thrilled to introduce The Glenwalk range of non-alcoholic beverages and what better way to kick things off than with a refreshing Ginger Ale? Perfect for those seeking a healthy and flavorful alternative, this zero-calorie drink is ideal for anyone watching their intake without compromising on taste.”

Talking about his journey with The Cartel Bros. and The Glenwalk, Dutt shared, "I've known Mokksh for years, and his passion for creating something extraordinary is infectious. When he first pitched the idea of The Glenwalk, I knew it was special. It wasn't just about creating a product; it was about building a lifestyle."

This new launch marks Cartel Bros.'s foray into the non-alcoholic beverage market. Talking about the new development, Jitin Merani, Co-founder of Cartel Bros. said, "With The Glenwalk, we're entering a new chapter at Cartel Bros. This launch reflects our commitment to providing premium beverages that cater to a variety of lifestyles. The Glenwalk Zero-Calorie Ginger Ale embodies our core values of innovation, quality, and health-consciousness. We can't wait to see how consumers embrace this refreshing addition to our portfolio."

Dutt’s belief in The Cartel Bros. and The Glenwalk extends beyond the product itself. He sees it as a catalyst for positive change in India. "Our country is evolving rapidly, and The Cartel Bros. and The Glenwalk is right at the forefront of this transformation," he stated. "With Mokksh's strategic brilliance and our shared vision, we're creating something truly special."

The new Glenwalk Zero-Calorie Ginger Ale is now available at all retail outlets in Mumbai.