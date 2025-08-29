Reliance Retail projects 20% CAGR, eyes 20% revenue from online and quick commerce: Isha Ambani

New Delhi: The country's leading retailer, Reliance Retail, is confident of growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20% over the next three years, aided by structural growth tailwinds across its verticals.

Reliance Retail, which is expanding its online sales and amplifying its quick-commerce reach, expects 20% of its revenue to come from these channels, Reliance Industries Director Isha Ambani said while addressing the Reliance Industries AGM on Friday.

The retail business of Reliance, which crossed a milestone of Rs 3.3 lakh crore (USD 38.7 billion) in FY25, has structural growth tailwinds in each of its largest consumption baskets—grocery, fashion and lifestyle, and consumer electronics, she said.

"These are not just ﬁnancial milestones; they are proof that ambition, discipline, innovation, and execution can work hand-in-hand to create long-term, sustainable value. Looking ahead, we are confident of delivering 20% + CAGR in retail revenues over the next three years," said Isha Ambani, who heads the retail business.

Moreover, the demerger of Reliance Consumer Products (RCPL), which handles the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) business of the retail division, into a separate company under Reliance Industries would unlock new potentials, she said.

Over RCPL, the RIL Chairman said, "RCPL had an outstanding growth in just the first year of operations. It has achieved a turnover of Rs 11,500 crore (USD 1.4 billion), making it the fastest-growing FMCG company ever."

Mukesh Ambani said it is India's most advanced, scalable, and inclusive retail ecosystem, delivering the highest quality and widest choice at aﬀordable prices across the country.

"And it is amongst the fastest growing retailers globally, with scale and depth that is unparalleled in the world. Reliance Retail is now ready to write the next chapter of super growth," he said.

In FY25, Reliance Retail added 2,659 new stores, taking the total to 19,340 stores.

"Stores remain the backbone of our retail revenues, contributing around 70 pc, and will continue to grow through high single-digit like-for-like gains, plus a steady expansion of 2,000-3,000 new stores annually," Isha Ambani said.

Besides, JIOMart is also leading in hyperlocal quick commerce, using its vast store network, strategically located dark stores, and deep consumer data to oﬀer faster, more reliable deliveries than any competitor.

"Our online channels contribute a high single-digit share of retail revenues but will grow to over 20% within three years," she said.

Isha Ambani further said Reliance Retail processed around 1.4 billion transactions in the year, nearly matching the population of India, a scale that only reinforces the ability to grow proﬁtable.

"Reliance Retail is not just participating in India's consumption boom. We are propelling it. And we are doing so with the discipline and conﬁdence that come from funding growth through strong internal cash ﬂows. This is why 20%+ CAGR is not just achievable—it is a target we are going to surpass," she said, adding that Reliance will "continue to fuel India's retail story".