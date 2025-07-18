Reliance Retail acquires Kelvinator to strengthen appliance category

New Delhi:Reliance Retail has announced the acquisition of Kelvinator, adding a legacy appliance brand to its portfolio and broadening its presence in the premium home appliances segment.

The integration of Kelvinator is expected to bolster Reliance Retail’s position in the consumer durables category, combining the brand’s product heritage with the retailer’s distribution footprint and service infrastructure.

“Our mission has always been to serve the diverse needs of every Indian by making technology accessible, meaningful, and future-ready,” said Isha M Ambani, Executive Director, Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL). “The acquisition of Kelvinator marks a pivotal moment, enabling us to significantly broaden our offering of trusted global innovations to Indian consumers. This is powerfully supported by our unmatched scale, comprehensive service capabilities, and market-leading distribution network.”

Reliance Retail stated that the move will help deepen engagement with consumers and enable wider access to globally benchmarked products. With Kelvinator now part of its ecosystem, the company is expected to strengthen its role within India’s evolving consumer appliances space.