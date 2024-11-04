Reliance Jio IPO set for 2025

New Delhi: Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's telecommunications giant Reliance Jio is gearing up for an initial public offering (IPO) in 2025, according to recent reports.

This strategic decision aims to achieve a valuation that might exceed $100 billion, setting the stage for what could be India's largest IPO to date.

As per reports, the IPO is expected to surpass the $3.3 billion raised by Hyundai India's IPO earlier in the year.

However, while Jio's IPO is on the fast track, the retail arm of Reliance, despite its significant scale, will see its public offering delayed.

Sources in reports suggest that the retail sector needs to address internal operational challenges before it ventures into the stock market, ensuring that when it does list, it will be in an optimal state for investor scrutiny.

Jio's IPO comes at a time when the company is also preparing to compete with global tech giants like Starlink, Elon Musk's satellite internet service, signalling Jio's readiness to take on international competition head-on.

Partnerships with tech behemoths like Google, Meta, and Nvidia for AI infrastructure development further underscore Jio's forward-looking approach.