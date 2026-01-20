New Delhi: Reliance Consumer, the FMCG arm of Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries (RIL), has acquired the global rights to international personal care brands Brylcreem, Toni & Guy and Badedas, as it broadens its portfolio in the personal care and beauty segment.

The company has also acquired Matey, a UK-based specialist brand focused on children’s personal care, according to an investor presentation by Reliance Industries.

Reliance Consumer Products (RCPL) did not disclose the financial details of the acquisition of the four brands. It stated that the brands would be expanded across domestic as well as international markets.

“RCPL acquired international Beauty brands spanning key grooming and bathing segments. We have acquired global rights to these heritage brands (with a few territories excluded) and aim to expand their presence in international markets while growing them in India,” the company said.

The portfolio includes Brylcreem, a British men’s hair styling brand with a long-standing presence in Indian and global markets. The brand is associated with male grooming and hygiene products.

Toni & Guy is a premium hair care and styling brand that evolved from a salon-led business into a wider personal care portfolio. Badedas, a German-origin brand, offers premium bathing and personal care products formulated with natural plant extracts.

RCPL, which was demerged from Reliance Retail and became a direct subsidiary of RIL on December 1, 2025, had earlier acquired the Tamil Nadu-based personal care brand Velvette. The brand was subsequently relaunched with products including soaps, shampoos, shower gels, body lotions and talcum powders.

The company also owns personal care brands such as Glimmer and Get Real, which focus on affordable products, particularly in bath soaps.

In the December quarter, RCPL’s gross revenue rose 60 per cent year-on-year to Rs 5,065 crore. Its year-to-date gross revenue for FY26 crossed Rs 15,000 crore, 1.8 times higher than the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

Towards the end of November 2025, RCPL completed a majority stake acquisition of Udhaiyams Agro Foods, which has a strong presence in Tamil Nadu across staples such as rice and pulses, along with categories including snacks and idli batter.

The company said it now has “four Rs 1,000 crore-plus brands by Q3”, including beverage brand Campa, grocery brands Independence and Good Life.

“Campa continues to maintain a double-digit share in key markets, while continually expanding to new markets,” it said, adding that Campa Energy has crossed sales of Rs 1,000 crore.

RCPL said it is also expanding its presence in biscuits and confectionery, “driven by new launches and market expansion”.

In beverages, the company is adding high-speed bottling lines across 12 states. It said this would result in “more than double the existing capacity for the upcoming season”.

RCPL is investing Rs 40,000 crore to set up food parks across India and has been allocated several sites by the government.

“Work on several sites starting in Q4 FY25-26, with the first plant becoming operational in March,” it said, adding that “each food park to feature high-speed lines across categories, driving significant cost efficiencies through cross-category integration and scale.”