Reckitt dominates TV ad space with 5 brands in top 10 for Jan-Sep 2024: TAM

New Delhi: TV ad volumes dropped marginally by 2% in Jan-Sep 2024 over Jan-Sep 2023, according to the TAM Adex report on television advertising for the period January to September 2024.

Food & Beverage was the leading sector with a 23% share of ad volumes during Jan-Sep’24.

According to the report, HUL was the leading advertiser during both periods, i.e., Jan-Sep’23-24.

Other key findings of the report:

5 out of the Top 10 brands were from Reckitt (India).

The Top 10 brands added 10% to the total TV ad volumes in Jan-Sep’24.

Colgate Palmolive India entered the top 10 list during Jan-Sept’24 compared to Jan-Sep’23.

Toilet soaps category retained its 1st position with a 7% share of ad volumes in Jan-Sep’24 over Jan-Sep’23.

Rubs & Balms saw the highest increase in ad volumes, resulting in 56% growth during Jan-Sep’24 compared to Jan-Sep’23.

GEC and News were the most preferred channel genres on television during January-Sep'23, with a combined advertising share of 56%.

The top 5 channel genres contributed more than 90% share of ad volumes in Jan-Sep’23-24.