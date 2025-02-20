Real estate company Highland becomes ‘Official Partner’ of Punjab Kings for IPL 2025

New Delhi: Real estate developer Highland and Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Punjab Kings announced a three-year partnership, with Highland coming on board as an ‘Official Partner’ starting IPL 2025.

The partnership coincides with the launch of Highland's residential project in Mohali, Highland Mayfields.

"We are incredibly excited to partner with Punjab Kings, a team that embodies the same spirit of excellence that drives Highland," said Vishal Goyal, MD of Highland. "This partnership goes beyond a mere collaboration; it's a testament to our shared commitment to enhancing the lives of Punjab's people. We aim to deliver unparalleled experiences, and this association with Punjab Kings allows us to connect with a vibrant community and cohesively work towards showcasing Punjab’s culture into the world."

Punjab Kings CEO Satish Menon said, “At the Punjab Kings, we always strive to build deeper, lasting relationships with our partners. We are delighted to welcome Highland and look forward to strengthening our partnership over the next three years. We believe this collaboration will inspire and benefit current and future generations of fans.”