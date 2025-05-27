RCB and JioStar launch fan jersey campaign ahead of IPL 2025 playoffs

New Delhi: As the TATA IPL 2025 season moves into its final stages, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has launched a fan-focused campaign in partnership with JioStar, highlighting the enduring support the franchise has received over the past 18 years.

The initiative invites fans to submit their digital signatures, which are then printed on the official RCB 2025 season jersey. More than one lakh supporters have participated so far. In a reversal of the traditional dynamic — where fans seek autographs from players — this campaign sees RCB players donning jerseys that bear the autographs of their fans.

The move comes as RCB makes a push to secure their first-ever IPL title and looks to galvanise support ahead of the playoffs.

The campaign's promotional film opens with a young boy entering a green room in the hope of getting his RCB jersey signed by players Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. The narrative takes a turn when Kohli asks the boy for his autograph instead — a moment that sets the tone for the broader campaign message: acknowledging and celebrating the loyalty of RCB supporters.

Rajesh V Menon, Chief Operating Officer, RCB, said, “At Royal Challengers Bengaluru, our fans are at the heart of everything we do. Their passion fuels our ambition, their loyalty strengthens our resolve, and their spirit defines our identity.”

A JioStar – Sports Spokesperson added, “In this campaign, we’re flipping the script — celebrating the fans who’ve always sought players’ autographs by inviting them to leave their own mark on the RCB jersey. As the team marches along to the Playoffs, we hope this gesture strengthens the bond between the franchise and its most powerful force — the fans.”

Watch the campaign film: