New Delhi: Raymond Lifestyle on Monday announced the appointment of Satyaki Ghosh as its Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

In a regulatory filing, the company said its Board of Directors, at a meeting held on Monday, approved the appointment of Ghosh as the Chief Executive Officer and key managerial personnel of the company with effect from January 19, 2026.

Ghosh brings over 25 years of experience across FMCG, textiles, retail and consumer businesses, with exposure to both B2B and B2C environments.

He joins Raymond Lifestyle from the Aditya Birla Group, where he most recently served as Chief Executive Officer, Cellulosic Fashion Yarn, Grasim Industries.

Prior to this, he was CEO, Domestic Textiles at the Aditya Birla Group, and also led the Thai Acrylic Fibre business, overseeing multi-country operations and global manufacturing footprints.

His earlier stints include over seven years with L’Oréal India, PepsiCo India, Spencer’s Retail, GE Lighting and Burns Philp in various leadership roles, the company said.