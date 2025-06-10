Ravi Krishnan launches Abler Sports & Entertainment to focus on IP-led, cross-sector strategy

New Delhi: Ravi Krishnan has launched Abler Sports & Entertainment (ASE, pronounced ‘ACE’), a new enterprise aimed at creating and managing intellectual property (IP) across sports, media, entertainment, fashion, music, food and lifestyle sectors. The company seeks to work with rightsholders, brands and celebrities that remain underserved in the current market landscape.

Krishnan, who previously held senior positions at IMG India/South Asia and IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals, outlined the vision for ASE. “We are launching ASE to capitalise on several ‘rising tides’ including the recognition of IP in creating enterprise value, the growing relevance of India and emerging markets for rightsholders, brands and celebrities with global ambitions, the significance of women's sport and the rise of sportainment, and or as we refer to it, the ‘festivalisation’ of sport through its convergence with other forms of popular culture including music, fashion, and food.”

The venture has attracted an investor group and advisory board with experience spanning media, technology, sports and private equity. Notable names include Mike Dolan (former Chairman of IMG and CEO of Bacardi), Jim Glover (former Deputy Chairman, CSM), Ashutosh Srivastava (former CEO APAC, GroupM), and Prapti Anand (former APAC Leader, Fondation Chanel).

Krishnan added, “We are humbled that some of the industry’s most experienced, successful and reputable have joined us as investors and advisors to help us positively disrupt an industry at multiple inflection points. We are building an enterprise that operates at the intersection of content, community and commerce.”

ASE will operate through six business divisions: ASE Engage (fan engagement and data platform, powered by Stepathlon), ASE Alive (events and experiential), ASE Advisory (consulting on market entry, branding and fundraising), ASE Partnerships (brand and celebrity collaborations), ASE Media (non-live content and digital storytelling), and ASE Consumer (licensing and merchandising).

The company has already secured five partnerships across three of its verticals, including a deal with Destination Sport Group (DSG), a global sports travel organisation. James Robinson, Global Business Development Director at DSG, said, “Partnering with ASE has been the right decision. As a truly global organisation with an extensive and impressive network of contacts, ASE brings a unique depth and breadth of expertise to the table. Their professionalism, diligence, and attention to detail have been exceptional and they have proven to be a trusted and invaluable ally.”

Commenting on the company’s future direction, Krishnan noted, “There is no truly global organisation that can create, compete and collaborate across both developed and emerging markets, be a bridge between the analogue and digital and deliver value to all stakeholders in an industry that is undergoing seismic shifts in consumption, commerce and creativity, increasingly impacted by data and AI.”

Peter Hutton, former CEO of Eurosport and Fox Sports Asia, who worked alongside Krishnan at IMG, said, “I’m very happy to see the scale of their ambition and their original take on doing business in an evolving ecosystem. I believe ASE is building something very unique in helping bring the world to India and taking India to the world.”

Investors have highlighted ASE’s data-led strategy as a key differentiator. Josh Liberman, Co-founder of CVS Lane Capital Partners, said, “ASE’s emphasis on data-driven strategies and IP development is both distinctive and forward-looking. Ravi stands out as a compassionate and visionary leader... ASE’s understanding of India and the wider region is a key differentiator which marries well with their global ambition and capabilities.”





