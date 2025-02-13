Ranveer Allahbadia row: Myntra cancels Valentine's Day campaign with Samay Raina

New Delhi: Fashion retailer Myntra has cancelled its Valentine's Day collaboration with comedian and YouTuber Samay Raina following the recent controversy surrounding offensive remarks made on his show "India's Got Latent."

Raina had been promoting a "mystery video call" event with Myntra's Gen Z fashion brand FWD, but the campaign was abruptly pulled after the public outcry over vulgar comments made by Ranveer Allahbadia, a guest on Raina's show.

The controversy, which saw politicians, activists, and fellow creators condemn the offensive remarks, has had wider repercussions for those involved.

This fallout has not only impacted the individuals involved but has also put brands in a precarious position. Sources suggested that companies planning collaborations with the show or its creators through sponsorships or collaborations are now reconsidering their engagements.

Industry experts are highlighting that this incident underscores the importance of influencer responsibility and the need for brands to have robust risk assessment protocols before entering into any endorsement agreements.

While Myntra has not officially commented on the cancellation, the removal of promotional material and the planned activation not taking place indicate the brand's attempt to distance itself from the controversy.

This incident highlights the potential consequences faced by content creators and brands alike when pushing the boundaries of humour.

According to recent reports, Allahbadia has lost around 1,42,000 subscribers in just two days following the incident.

Following the intense public backlash over offensive remarks made on the YouTube reality show "India's Got Latent," both Ranveer Allahbadia and show host Samay Raina have taken action in an attempt to mitigate the damage.

Allahbadia, known for his "BeerBiceps" channel, issued a video apology on social media, stating, "My comment was not just inappropriate, it wasn't even funny. Comedy is not my forte. Just here to say sorry." He acknowledged that his remarks, which suggested viewers watch their parents having sex, were a "lapse in judgment."

Raina, the host of the controversial show, also responded to the outcry by removing all "India's Got Latent" videos from his YouTube channel. In a post on X, he expressed that the situation had become overwhelming and reiterated his intention to simply make people laugh. He pledged full cooperation with any investigations into the matter.