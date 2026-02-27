New Delhi: Mahesh Edible Oil Industries has appointed Ranbir Kapoor as brand ambassador for its Saloni (Mustard Oil and Soya Chunks) and Stayfit (Refined Oil) brands. The move comes as the company seeks to increase its reach across India and grow its market presence.

The company has set a target of a 25% year-on-year revenue increase for FY 2026–27, driven by geographic expansion, deeper penetration into rural markets, and strengthened trade and channel activities. Mahesh Edible Oil Industries, which has a strong foothold in North and Eastern India, is onboarding new distributors and dealers to support its national growth plans.

Mahesh Rathore, Director, said, “We have built strong production capabilities, both in terms of quality and quantity. Our manufacturing capacity is being upgraded multiple folds year-on-year to support our expanding market reach. This ensures that as demand grows nationally, we are fully equipped to deliver consistently high-quality products at scale.”

The new campaign featuring Ranbir Kapoor is designed to enhance brand visibility and strengthen consumer recognition. Aditya Rathore, Category Head, added, “The Soya Chunks segment is emerging as a fast-growing category, driven by changing food habits and increasing demand for protein-rich products across Indian households. At SALONI, we are witnessing strong traction and acceptance for our Soya Chunks range.

This association with Ranbir Kapoor will further accelerate growth and visibility in this vertical. Backed by focused marketing, strong distribution expansion, and consistent quality, we are confident of scaling the Soya Chunks category alongside our core edible oil portfolio and achieving deeper national penetration.”