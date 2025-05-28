Radico Khaitan withdraws 'Trikal' brand amid backlash from Hindu organisations

New Delhi: Facing public outcry and allegations of hurting Hindu religious sentiments, liquor major Radico Khaitan on Wednesday announced the withdrawal of its newly launched Indian single malt whisky ‘Trikal’. The move comes after protests by religious leaders, right-wing organisations, and social media users who claimed the name and label design of the alcohol brand were an insult to Lord Shiva.

The controversy began when images of the 'Trikal' bottle, featuring a teal-blue label and a stylised face with closed eyes and a third-eye-like symbol on the forehead, went viral, drawing sharp criticism from Hindu groups. The name ‘Trikal’, which means past, present, and future, is closely associated with Lord Shiva, who is often referred to as Trikaldarshi in Hindu scriptures.

Mahant Raju Das of Ayodhya Dham was among the first to call out the branding. “I appeal to the owners of Radico Khaitan to respect Sanatan Dharma. Using a name tied to our sacred heritage on a whisky bottle is not acceptable,” he said.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) echoed similar sentiments. National Spokesperson Vinod Bansal slammed the company for misusing Hindu imagery for commercial gain. “This trend of using Hindu symbols on shoes, t-shirts, alcohol and consumer products is extremely unfortunate,” he said.

Swami Shaileshanand Giri Maharaj of Ujjain termed the move a publicity stunt and warned the company of future protests. “First it’s Trikal, tomorrow it will be Tridev. Don’t test the patience of the Hindu community,” he said.

The backlash gained momentum across platforms, with religious organisations like the Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti joining in to demand an unconditional withdrawal of the product.

Under pressure, Radico Khaitan issued an internal directive on May 28 to suspend the brand. News agency IANS reported the withdrawal in a post at 1:31 PM, sharing visuals of the product that had sparked the uproar.

The brand, priced between Rs 3,500 and Rs 4,500, had just launched in key markets like Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Maharashtra. It was projected as part of Radico Khaitan’s premiumisation strategy to compete in the Indian single malt category.

Ironically, the company had positioned the launch as a major milestone. “Trikal is a tribute to India’s ancient spirit of time,” said Managing Director Abhishek Khaitan at the product unveiling earlier this month.

That narrative collapsed quickly.

The backlash also reflected in the markets. Radico Khaitan’s shares dipped 0.51% on May 26, closing at Rs 2,440. While the drop was marginal, it followed a day when the stock had gained earlier in intra-day trade.

As of now, the company has not clarified whether ‘Trikal’ will return under a different name or if the product has been shelved permanently.

The episode has once again spotlighted how sensitive branding decisions must be in India’s socio-cultural environment. In 2019, a report by the LSE Religion and Global Society blog warned about growing tensions between cultural identity and commercial appropriation, particularly with Hindu symbols being used in Western fashion and consumer goods. The ‘Trikal’ incident now brings that debate back home.

Radico Khaitan, which also owns brands like 8PM, Magic Moments, Rampur Indian Single Malt, and Jaisalmer Gin, is yet to issue a detailed press statement on the matter.

In a market where branding meets belief, the company’s silence, after a swift retreat, says enough.