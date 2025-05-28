Radico Khaitan faces backlash over whisky brand ‘Trikal’ for hurting religious sentiments

New Delhi: Indian liquor company Radico Khaitan has sparked a controversy with the launch of its premium single malt whisky ‘Trikal,’ drawing sharp criticism from religious leaders, Sanatan Dharma groups, and political figures for allegedly disrespecting Hindu sentiments.

The name ‘Trikal,’ linked to Lord Shiva’s perception of the past, present, and future, has been widely criticised by religious groups and public figures who argue that such symbolism is inappropriate for an alcoholic product. The design elements have also been called out for closely resembling sacred Hindu imagery.

The whisky, which is priced between Rs 3,500 and Rs 4,500, comes with a teal-coloured label featuring a minimalist illustration of a meditative face with closed eyes and a circular mark on the forehead.

Prominent figures from the Hindu religious community have called for the immediate withdrawal or renaming of the whisky. Mahant Raju Das Maharaj of Ayodhya Dham stated that India is a land steeped in Sanatan Dharma and criticised the commercialisation of sacred terms. “The company must understand and respect the spiritual fabric of Indian culture,” he said.

Mahant Vishal Das Maharaj, President of the Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti (Ujjain), stated similar sentiments, adding that naming a liquor product after a divine concept goes against Indian traditions and values. “Lord Mahakal, another name for Lord Shiva, is revered as ‘Trikaldarshi’, and associating this sacred attribute with alcohol is unacceptable,” he said.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) also doomed the brand’s name. National spokesperson Vinod Bansal criticised the broader trend of using Hindu deities and religious terminology in commercial products. “Using terms like Trikal for whisky branding is not just poor judgment, it's a direct insult to our faith,” he remarked, urging Indian companies to act with greater cultural sensitivity.

Political voices have joined the chorus of disapproval. BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal described the issue as “a matter of serious concern” and demanded that Radico Khaitan immediately withdraw or rename the product. “Any name connected to our heritage deserves respect. Misusing it for profit is shameful and embarrassing for the nation,” he stated.

Mahamandleshwar Swami Shaileshanand Giri Maharaj warned of an increasing trend where sacred terms such as ‘Trikal’, ‘Tridev’, and ‘Tridevi’ are being used in marketing. He called for stricter ethical guidelines in advertising and branding, stating that religion should not be exploited for commercial purposes.

Radico Khaitan Ltd., formerly known as Rampur Distillery & Chemical Company Ltd., is one of India’s leading liquor manufacturers. The company produces several well-known brands, including 8PM, Magic Moments, Morpheus, and Contessa, and exports to over 85 countries. It was also an official partner of India House during the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Despite its market stature, the company now faces reputational challenges. Religious organisations have hinted at boycotts and possible legal action if the product name is not changed. As of now, Radico Khaitan has not issued an official response.

Branding experts suggest that while the controversy has brought attention to the product, the negative backlash may cause lasting harm to the company’s public image. In a country as culturally and religiously sensitive as India, even creative branding decisions are expected to respect societal sentiments.