PVR Inox to appeal Bengaluru court’s penalty over 25-minute ad delays

New Delhi: PVR Inox will challenge a recent penalty imposed by the Bengaluru District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, according to a Moneycontrol report.

The court had ruled against the cinema giant for delaying movie screenings with prolonged advertisements, deeming it an "unfair trade practice" that wasted viewers' time.

The decision stems from a case filed by a Bengaluru resident over a 25-minute ad session before a film, prompting a fine and compensation order that PVR Inox now seeks to overturn.

Responding to the verdict, PVR Inox issued a statement on February 20, 2025, asserting its belief in a "strong case" to contest the order. "We are currently reviewing the order in detail and firmly believe that we have adhered to legal and regulatory requirements," the company told Moneycontrol. "We intend to challenge the decision before the appropriate legal forum."

The multiplex chain emphasised that cinema advertising remains a critical revenue stream, especially as it has yet to recover to pre-COVID levels, with pricing still muted despite falling inventories.

The controversy began in December 2023 when Abhishek MR, a 30-year-old advocate from Bengaluru, attended a 4:05 PM screening of Sam Bahadur at a PVR Inox cinema. Expecting the film to start on time and conclude by 6:30 PM to resume work, Abhishek was frustrated when the movie began at 4:30 PM after nearly 25 minutes of advertisements and trailers. He argued that this delay disrupted his schedule, caused mental distress, and amounted to an unfair exploitation of viewers’ time for commercial gain. Filing a complaint against PVR Cinemas, INOX, and ticket platform BookMyShow, he sought accountability for what he called a misrepresentation of show timings.

On February 15, 2025, the consumer court ruled in Abhishek’s favour, emphasising that "time is considered as money" in today’s fast-paced world. The commission ordered PVR Inox to pay Abhishek Rs 20,000 for mental distress and Rs 8,000 for legal expenses, alongside a Rs 1 lakh penalty to be deposited into the Consumer Welfare Fund within 30 days.

Additionally, the court directed the multiplex chain to clearly display actual movie start times on tickets, excluding ad durations, and to limit advertisements beyond scheduled showtimes. The court dismissed claims against BookMyShow, noting it lacked control over cinema schedules.

In its defence, PVR Inox argued that pre-film advertisements, including mandatory Public Service Announcements (PSAs), are a legal requirement and also accommodate late arrivals delayed by security checks. However, the court countered that government guidelines cap PSAs at 10 minutes and found that most of the 25-minute pre-show content was commercial, not public service-related. The ruling highlighted that forcing punctual viewers to endure extended ads for the sake of latecomers was unjust.