Promodome Communications wins advertising & digital strategy for Kho Kho World Cup

New Delhi: Promodome Communications has bagged the advertising, marketing, and digital mandate for the first-ever Kho Kho World Cup, set to take place from January 13 to 19, 2025.

Promodome Communications will be responsible for executing a wide range of campaigns, including branding, digital and print advertising, to elevate the profile of the Kho Kho World Cup both in India and internationally.

As part of the mandate, the agency has also conceptualised the World Cup’s official logo, championship booklets and other collateral, encapsulating the global spirit of this iconic event.

MS Tyagi, Secretary, Kho Kho Federation of India said, “We are pleased to onboard Team Promodome as one of our advertising and marketing partners. They’ve built a stellar reputation for delivering impactful campaigns, and we’re confident that their expertise will help us make a lasting impression with the first-ever Kho Kho World Cup on the global stage.”

Sandiip Kapur, Founder and President of Promodome Group, expressed his excitement over the win: “We are thrilled to partner with the Kho Kho Federation for this historic event. It’s an honor to contribute to a sport that has deep roots in Indian tradition and culture, and we are eager to bring Kho Kho to a global audience through our creative and strategic efforts.”

The week-long event will see top-tier athletes from over 24 countries across six continents compete in a series of Kho Kho matches