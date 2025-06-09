Probo appoints Spardha Pandey as Head of PR and Communications

New Delhi: Probo, an opinion trading platform, has appointed Spardha Pandey as its Head of PR and Communications. In her new role, she will oversee the company’s public relations efforts, internal and external communications, and stakeholder engagement strategies.

Advertisment

Pandey has over ten years of experience in journalism and corporate communications, having worked with organisations such as Gensol Group, Meta, Hewlett Packard, and Paytm. Her career has included the delivery of large-scale campaigns, crisis management, and contributions to digital transformation narratives. Prior to her corporate career, she worked as a journalist with publications including Times Internet, India Today Group, and Hindustan Times.

Welcoming her to the role, Ashish Garg, Co-founder of Probo, said, “Spardha’s exceptional ability to blend storytelling with business objectives makes her the ideal leader to lead our communication outreach initiatives. Her cross-industry experience and results-driven approach will significantly elevate Probo’s positioning among stakeholders.”

Speaking about her appointment, Pandey said, “Probo represents a fundamental shift in how Indians engage with information and the opportunity to shape understanding of this emerging industry is truly exciting. I am thrilled to join Probo at its inflection point and look forward to contribute significantly to its growth story.”

She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication and has completed certifications in Digital Marketing. Her previous work has received recognition through awards such as IPRCCA Gold for Crisis Management and IAMAI’s India Digital Award.