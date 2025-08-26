Prajith VM joins Malabar Gold and Diamonds as Head of Marketing

New Delhi: Prajith VM has taken over as Head of Marketing at Malabar Gold and Diamonds.

Announcing the move on LinkedIn, he said, “Back to the world of Luxury, Jewelry, Diamonds, Watches, Celebrations, Beauty, Life and More. Happy to update that I have joined Malabar Gold and Diamonds as Head, Marketing. Excited to take forward the $6 Billion brand's journey onwards and upwards!”

Prajith brings over 15 years of experience in the luxury and lifestyle sector, having led marketing, digital, e-commerce, CRM, and performance functions across India, GCC, and APAC markets.

His previous roles include leadership positions at Landmark Group, Fossil, De Beers, and Diageo, where he was responsible for brand building, customer engagement strategies, and multi-channel marketing operations.