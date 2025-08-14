PR needs independence to thrive, says PR Professionals’ Sarvesh Tiwari

New Delhi: In an era where every brand is just one tweet away from a crisis and one campaign away from viral fame, the role of public relations has never been more critical, or more misunderstood.

While marketing often dominates the brand-building spotlight, PR works behind the scenes to foster trust, credibility and relationships that can endure reputational storms. Yet, in many organisations, it remains confined under marketing, sales, HR or business development.

Sarvesh Tiwari, Founder and Managing Director of PR Professionals, believes this needs to change.

“PR did not get independence at all. There is a need for change where PR is given space as an independent profession. It should not be kept in the shadow of anyone,” he said.

Drawing a clear distinction between PR and marketing, he noted that while marketing can promote claims, PR earns credibility by ensuring those claims are verified and communicated with authenticity.

Reflecting on the industry’s transformation, he pointed out that clients today expect a 360-degree approach spanning print, electronic, digital, influencer outreach and technology-led initiatives. However, he expressed concern over the growing impatience among younger professionals, urging them to think long-term instead of seeking instant results.

Watch the full interview here:

Tiwari stressed that empathy, relationship-building and integrity remain the foundation of good communication. “The one who has faith in relationships, who remains unbroken, I find those people very precious,” he said, lamenting that values are increasingly undervalued in the modern workplace.

However, while entry into the profession is now easier thanks to social media and digital tools, Tiwari conveyed his concern about the impatience and short-term thinking among younger professionals. He likened career building to playing a long innings in cricket, urging newcomers to focus on responsibilities alongside rights.

Looking ahead, he sees technology, especially generative AI, playing a pivotal role in expanding PR’s influence in mass communication, particularly in government initiatives that require last-mile outreach. Citing the COVID-19 pandemic, he said tech-enabled PR proved vital in delivering critical messages swiftly and effectively.

For the next generation of professionals, his advice was straightforward: respect people, nurture genuine connections and safeguard your integrity. “Relationships are very important. They can crack a gold mine for you. And walk straight on that,” he concluded.