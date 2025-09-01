Post-Dream11 exit, BCCI hikes jersey sponsorship rates, targets Rs 452 crore deal

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is actively seeking a new front-of-jersey sponsor for the Indian cricket team, aiming to secure a Rs 452 crore deal for the 2025–2028 cycle, following the abrupt termination of its Rs 358 crore agreement with fantasy sports platform Dream11.
The move comes in the wake of the Indian government’s enactment of the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, which bans real-money gaming and related advertising, forcing Dream11 to end its sponsorship contract nearly a year early.
As per news reports, the new sponsorship deal, covering approximately 140 matches, including bilateral series and tournaments organised by the International Cricket Council (ICC) and Asian Cricket Council (ACC), is set to fetch Rs 3.5 crore per bilateral match and Rs 1.5 crore per ICC or ACC fixture.
This represents an increase from Dream11’s rates of Rs 3 crore per bilateral match and Rs 1 crore for ICC/ACC games, though it falls short of the Rs 5.07 crore per bilateral match paid by previous sponsor Byju’s.
The deal is projected to generate Rs 131 crore in 2025–26, Rs 162.5 crore in 2026–27, and Rs 158.5 crore in 2027–28.
Dream11, which signed the three-year, Rs 358 crore contract in July 2023 to replace edtech firm Byju’s, informed BCCI CEO Hemang Amin of its inability to continue due to the new law, which prohibits real-money gaming operations and imposes penalties of up to Rs 1 crore and three years in jail for violations.
BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed the termination, stating, “With government regulations in place, the BCCI cannot continue its sponsorship relationship with Dream11 or any such company. We are now in the process of finding alternatives.”
The contract included a clause protecting Dream11 from penalties in case of legislative changes, allowing an early exit without financial repercussions.
The timing poses a challenge for the BCCI, with the Asia Cup 2025 set to begin on September 9 in the UAE. Saikia acknowledged the difficulty of securing a new sponsor in just two weeks, noting, “We have not finalised anything, but we’ll have to have an alternative now. We are deliberating on how to proceed.”
If no deal is struck in time, Team India may play without a lead sponsor for the first time in years, with jerseys already printed with the Dream11 logo rendered unusable.