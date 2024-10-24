Polycab launches multimedia OOH campaign in collaboration with MOMS

New Delhi: Polycab, an Indian FMEG company, has launched a multimedia OOH campaign through MOMS, the OOH specialised unit of Madison World, aiming to foster top-of-mind recall.

MOMS strategically selected traditional OOH media to target religious, tourist, and electrical market areas, seeking to reach the brand’s primary audience.

Overall, the campaign targeted over 90 tier-2 and tier-3 cities using 150+ traditional OOH units, while also tapping into the top 8 metro cities with approximately 190 high-frequency media units across airports, buses, and metro trains.

Jayesh Yagnik, CEO, MOMS, said, “This campaign reflects the power of OOH in engaging consumers across diverse touchpoints. With Polycab, we aimed not only to enhance visibility but also to deliver a campaign that resonates with their audience.”